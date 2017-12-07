Brownouts hit Tabuelan after fire destroys electric post

At least two barangays in Tabuelan town in northwestern Cebu have no electric power since past 9 p.m. on Thursday after a late night fire in Barangay Poblacion razed a house and destroyed an electric post.

Barangays Poblacion and Potat, which is a barangay near the boundary of the neighboring town off Tuburan, have been experiencing a brownout since last night.

“But our initial reports stated that there’s no power up to the boundary of Tabuelan and Tuburan. The entire Barangay Poblacion has no power today,” said Marissa Dela Cruz, Cebu Electric Cooperative 2 (Cebeco 2) officer, in a phone interview on Friday.

Dela Cruz said their engineers and linemen have been working since last night to restore power as soon as possible.

“The post was badly damaged and burned. Its electrical lines melted, and are now being replaced,” said Dela Cruz.

She also said that they were still assessing the extent of the brownout.

“Our team that has been deployed has not given us any estimate as to when the power will return, but we are trying our best to restore it anytime today,” she said.