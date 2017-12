A 32-year-old man was arrested by police for carrying unlicensed firearms in Liloan town, Wednesday evening.

SPO1 Gerry Antopina of the Liloan police precinct said a certain Anthony Amay of Mandaue City was arrested for carrying an unlicensed loaded revolver. He said a resident of Barangay Yati reported it to them.

Amay is now temporarily detained at the Liloan police precinct.