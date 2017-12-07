Search for article

Dead man found inside plastic bag

SHARES:

06:36 PM December 7th, 2017

Recommended
By: Chris Ligan, December 7th, 2017 06:36 PM

 

THE remains of a dead man were found inside a big plastic bag at the riverside in Barangay Mainit, Naga City, Cebu Wednesday afternoon.

PO3 Roly Getubig of the Naga City police said a resident named Henry Dumogho found the bag while fetching water at the river. On opening the bag, Dumogho was shocked to see a man’s shoulder.

Responding policemen found several stabs on the man’s body. The man is believed to be in his mid 30’s, 5’4″ to 5’5″ in height and clad in sleeveless striped color lavender shirt and white short pants.

The remains were brought to St. Francis Funeral Homes in N. Bacalso Avenue in Cebu City.

Disclaimer: Comments do not represent the views of INQUIRER.net. We reserve the right to exclude comments which are inconsistent with our editorial standards. FULL DISCLAIMER

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.