Dead man found inside plastic bag

THE remains of a dead man were found inside a big plastic bag at the riverside in Barangay Mainit, Naga City, Cebu Wednesday afternoon.

PO3 Roly Getubig of the Naga City police said a resident named Henry Dumogho found the bag while fetching water at the river. On opening the bag, Dumogho was shocked to see a man’s shoulder.

Responding policemen found several stabs on the man’s body. The man is believed to be in his mid 30’s, 5’4″ to 5’5″ in height and clad in sleeveless striped color lavender shirt and white short pants.

The remains were brought to St. Francis Funeral Homes in N. Bacalso Avenue in Cebu City.