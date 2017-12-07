LBC’S above-par services receive validation as it earns ISO 9001 certification

LBC’s commitment to quality has been brought to the fore as it has successfully transitioned to the new ISO 9001 Quality Management Systems standards, with certification from ABS Quality Evaluations, a third-party certifying body.

The journey to quality excellence started in 2011 with LBC Solutions, the corporate arm of LBC, with its sea and air freight services certified. On its 6th year of being certified, LBC has proven its ability to sustain, extend and renew to cover air and sea freight logistics, remittance and payment solutions, contact center management for corporate and retail customers following the risk-based framework of the ISO 9001:2015 standards.

LBC’s core strength is rooted in its people – on being agile, the ability to swiftly deliver and respond to delight its customers. This strength is evident in their smooth transition from the process-based approach to risk-based thinking framework with a year’s preparation for certification. The certification also re-affirms LBC’s discipline and dedication to understanding and meeting the needs of their stakeholders.



Marizza Bacabac, LBC’s Senior Manager for Quality Excellence, explains that LBC, having a strong brand, will be an even stronger player in the industry, as the coverage and application of quality tools expand to its branches and delivery hubs nationwide. The focus on quality, with brand attributes of Clarity, Certainty, and convenience in mind, ensure operations are controlled, active management supervision is present, and that care for employees and partners is maintained.

Bacabac, on her part, is very excited about the opportunities that may come with the certification. “The certification is a badge for the company – a step closer in achieving LBC’s vision of being the leading access and fulfillment solutions partner, professionally and technologically equipped to serve individuals and business entities worldwide.” /PR