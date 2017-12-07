Sherilin escapes Greenfield in MCBL cagefest

THE DEFENDING champions Sherilin edged Greenfield, 86-83, in the CrossFit Subtero x Metro Cebu Basketball League Powered by Rad Chameleon Custom Apparel last weekend at the City Sports Club-Cebu basketball court.

Daryl Tan scored 28 points to lead Sherilin to its second win in as many games while sending Greenfield to its first loss of the tournament.

In other games, Crossfit Subtero bounced back from an opening-day loss by routing Primary Builders, 87-58.

Crossfit dominated from start to finish to even up its win-loss record to 1-1 after suffering a loss to Greenfield in its first match.

Elddie Cabahug led Crossfit’s balanced attack with 12 points while Miko Datan and Christian dela Cruz added 10 markers each.

Team Ayaw Undang also authored an 84-72 win over Dentech while the Lycans got past San Remigio-SG Builders, 72-59.