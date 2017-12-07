Demecillo, Pantilgan banner Big Yellow Boxing fight card

THE newly established boxing outfit Big Yellow Boxing Promotions will be holding another fight card dubbed “Bakbakan Sa Catmon” on December 16 at the Catmon Sports Complex in Catmon town, north Cebu.

This will serve as the second fight card promoted by Big Yellow Boxing Promotions of team manager Seth Oliver Tio, who opened the boxing gym earlier this year in Talisay City.

The first fight card promoted by Big Yellow Boxing Promotions was last August in Danao City, north Cebu.

The fight card will have a double-header main event that pits Big Yellow Boxing Promotions’ prospects Carlo Demecillo and Marjun Pantilgan taking on Omega Boxing Gym’s Jay-ar Aliasot and Nicong Calamba of Agusan del Sur, respectively.

The 21-year-old Demecillo holds a record of eight victories, two knockouts with four defeats while his opponent Aliasot has won five of his six bouts via knockouts along with one defeat in his card. They will battle for eight rounds in the bantamweight division.

Pantilgan (16-5-0,12KOs), meanwhile, looks to log his third straight win as he fights Calamba (8-25-4,5KOs) for eight rounds also in the super bantamweight division.

The under card will feature other prospects from Big Yellow Boxing’s Clyde Azarcon (10-1-0,4KOs), Eric Pulgo (2-0-0,1KO) and pro debutant Audie Dacua, who will fight Royder Lloyd Borbon (5-1-1,5KOs) of Omega Boxing Gym, Rolien Getalada (0-4-0) and Welberto Rota (0-3-0), respectively.

The upcoming fight card is made possible through the coordination of Catmon town Mayor Dan Jusay.