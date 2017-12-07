URCC back in Cebu after five-year break

THE Universal Reality Combat Championships (URCC) makes a return to Cebu after a five-year hiatus as it stages a stacked Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) fight card dubbed ‘Battle Extreme Tournament of Superstars (BETS) IV’ on December 13 at the Waterfront Airport Hotel and Casino Mactan in Lapu-Lapu City.

The last time URCC promoted a fight card in Cebu was in 2012 at the Cebu International Convention Center.

The main event of the upcoming fight card will be a three-round, non-title showdown between Evolve MMA’s Mark “Mugen” Striegl and Kim Ki Sung of South Korea.

There will be seven exciting under card bouts featuring Cebuano MMA fighters Roel “Akiyama” Rosauro of YawYan ArDigma MMA and Arnel “Ronin X” Ylanan, who will fight Alexander Aballe and Adonis Sevillano, respectively.

The rest of the bouts include Joel Jabonero vs. Arvin Chan, Ariel Olieros vs. Dave Banguingan, Young Bin Kwon vs. Roque Mana-ay Jr., Charles Sayson vs. Lucky Mateo, and Giovanie Macasling vs. Ariel Lampacan.