Webmasters rule mixed team events of APUG table tennis

The University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters remained champions in the mixed team events of table tennis competition in the 2nd Asia Pacific University Games (APUG) yesterday at the Robinsons Galleria Cebu.

UC finished with a 2-0 card after defeating the Universiti Teknologi – Mara (UiTM) of Malaysia in straight sets, 3-0, and the Cebu Institute of Technology – University also in three sets.

The Webmasters’ Glendo Nayre topped UiTM’s Ahmad Hanapi Bin Mohamad, 11-7, 11-7, 11-9, in the first singles event. Diana Oliverio then defeated Naimah Binti Mohamar Salleh in the second singles game, 11-7, 11-6, 11-7.

In the men’s doubles, Fausto Comaingking and John Cabaluna beat Syazwan Bin Sauei and Mohamad Hakim Bin Kasim, 11-7, 11-8, 3-11, 6-11, 11-7, to complete the sweep.

In the non-bearing events, Athena Comaingking and Lezlie Agbon defeated Norhidayah Binti Yusof and Salleh, 7-11, 11-5, 11-5, 11-3, in the women’s doubles while Lindy Darlo and Nayre swept Mohamad and Yusof, 11-7, 11-7, 11-5.

Meanwhile, UiTM defeated CIT-U in three straight sets to finish as runners-up.

Individual events will continue today in the same venue.