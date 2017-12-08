Seven gov’t employees from Danao and Alegria test positive for drug use

Seven government employees from Danao City and Alegria tested positive during a series of surprised drug tests conducted by the Cebu Provincial Anti-Drug Abuse Office (CPADAO) this week.

Yesterday, three job-order (JO) and two regular workers from Danao City Government failed to pass the drug test. A total of 440 employees of Danao City Hall took the drug tests.

Last December 4, CPADAO also screened 55 garbage loaders hired by the local government unit of Barangay Looc, Danao City. One of them tested positive.

ADVERTISEMENT

Out of the 157 employees from Alegria Municipal Government who were screened for drug use last December 5, a JO tested positive.

CPADAO chief Carmen Remedios “Ivy” Durano – Meca said that results of the drug tests would still be subject for confirmation and would be sent to Manila for further laboratory tests.

“These are not yet confirmatory results. We will have to wait for the confirmatory to officially conclude everything else,” Meca said.