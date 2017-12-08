Free MyBus rides to SM Seaside this December

THERE’S another great reason to shop at SM Seaside City Cebu this Christmas season! Beginning December 1 to 31, 2017, ride for free to your holiday shopping spree.

MyBus offers free rides from BDO Fuente Osmeña – SM Seaside City Cebu – BDO Fuente Osmeña for everyone’s convenience. This free shuttle service is available from 9 AM to 7 PM with 20 minutes interval. No MyBus card is needed to avail of the free shuttle service.

Enjoy shopping and great entertainment when you head on to SM Seaside City Cebu.

Pamaskong Handog of SM Global Pinoy offers you holiday treats at SM Seaside City where one gets to enjoy exclusive discounts for Global Pinoy families. Have a chance to meet and greet Xian Lim at the Mountain Wing Atrium on December 9.

Enjoy 10% discount on all regular priced items with a minimum of P2,000 single receipt purchase, plus, enjoy perks at SM Cinema and discounts at Max’s restaurant.

Have a chance to win Gift Certificates of up to P2,000 in the Spot, Snap, & Win by visiting the 632 Gallery located at the third floor Mountain Wing Hallways. Snap a photo with the art walls, print your 8R –size photo at any nearby printing stores (Great Image/ Photoline), and Write your complete details at the back of the photo: name, contact number, e-mail address, and home address. Submit your photo entry on the Lower Ground Floor, Concierge.

Come and ride the MyBus for free and grab a chance to win amazing prizes and promos when you visit SM Seaside City Cebu. Check out SM Seaside City Cebu (Official) on Facebook for more details. /PR