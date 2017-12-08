Search for article

Home makeovers made more affordable

11:25 AM December 8th, 2017

By: Tricia Rodrigo, December 8th, 2017 11:25 AM

[CDN Photo | Tonee Despojo]

IT’S that time of the year for Christmas and year-end bonuses. What better way to spend your hard-earned money than to upgrade your home. This holiday season, Cebu Home and Builders Centre is here to help make your dream makeover more affordable with the Year-End Thanksgiving Sale happening until December 15.

In cooperation with major sponsors Dutch Boy, Drapeware Curtain Rods & Accessories, OTWAY Enterprises, Matimco, and MaxSell Power Tools, Cebu Home and Builders Centre offers up to 70% off on selected items for cash and credit card transactions. Aside from that, catch their Sunday Specials on selected categories.

Head on to the Cebu Home and Builders Centre Year-End Thanksgiving Sale at their Mandaue, Consolacion, Pardo, Mactan and Minglanilla branches.

