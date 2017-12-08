The Outlets at Pueblo Verde turns four

This December, The Outlets at Pueblo Verde celebrates four years of delighting Cebuanos with well-known brands at marked down prices. As VisMin’s first outlet mall, The Outlets has redefined the shopping experience and continues to reshape the face of retail one year-long sale at a time.

The exciting festivity kicks off with the Fascinating Four Anniversary Sale, a 3-day event from December 8-10. Everyone is invited to shop all they can, with thrilling discounts of up to 70% across all stores! Mall hours will also be extended to accommodate the most eager shoppers from 11 AM to 12 Midnight.

ADVERTISEMENT

The celebration doesn’t end there—on top of the major price reductions, local acts will also be serenading The Outlets’ patrons. On December 8, Ivy Gallur will take center stage and fill the mall with gentle acoustics, while on December 9, visitors can jam to chill tunes by the Three Legged Men.

From the racks to the acts, there’s definitely a lot to be fascinated about this December! Join the fun at the Fascinating Four Anniversary Sale—drop by The Outlets along M. Patalinghug Jr. Ave, MEZ II, Lapu-Lapu City, or learn more at www.facebook.com/TheOutletsAtPV. /PR