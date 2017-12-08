The best of the Festive Season at Kandaya Resort

LEAVE the holiday rush and embrace the season with ease of mind and a heart full of joy. The countdown to Christmas and the New Year has begun as Kandaya Resort offers the Best of the Festive Season, a celebration highlighting relaxing stays, fresh food served with warm smiles and one-of-a-kind sports and recreational activities that will leave you refreshed and ready for 2018.

Easily accessible in just 30 minutes via Air Juan Seaplane service, Kandaya Resort is located in Daanbantayan, Cebu and features top-notch accommodations from contemporary-styled rooms and suites to the ocean pool villas along with first-class amenities.

The Best of the Festive Season sounds off with the celebration of Christmas Eve on December 24 where guests can uplift their senses and look forward to the day through water sports activities at the beach.

Parents can unwind freely with an invigorating prime body massage at Daya Spa while their children can enjoy a treasure hunt at Kuwadra. To greet the evening would be an anticipated mass and Christmas Eve carvery buffet at Kusina Restaurant.

The excitement continues on Christmas Day, the 25th of December, 2017, as Kandaya offers an island day trip paired with a snorkeling adventure at Coral Garden, and lunch at Kandaya’s private beach in Malapascua Island. Guest can opt and avail of the deep cleansing facial upon returning to the resort grounds.

Want your child to learn a new hobby? The gingerbread decorating will take place at the Datu Lounge from 3 pm to 4 pm at Php 600 per child. Plus, be serenaded with Christmas carols and meet and greet Santa Claus at Kusina Restaurant.

A surprising treat awaits guests every day of the week as the countdown to the New Year commences with more special promotions and fun-filled activities. The resort is also preparing a special multiple choice 4-course menu for New Year’s Eve where guests can get the chance to win the raffle draw with the major prize: “An Overnight Stay at Garden Pool Villa with breakfast for two and a two night stay at an Ocean Pool Villa with complimentary breakfast for two.”

For more information about Kandaya’s Best of the Festive Season, you may visit www.facebook.com/KandayaResort / www.kandayaresort.com.

You may also call us at (032) 260-6006 or (032) 260 2513 or through mobile at 09177048697. You can also book via email to reservations@kandayaresort.com. /PR