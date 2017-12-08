Star Wars comes to life at SM Seaside

SM Cinema brings the Star Wars experience from the big screen to real life with the life-sized installation of Star Wars’ X-Wing spaceship as a tribute to the highly-anticipated sequel “Star Wars: The Last Jedi”.

X-Wing, the Rebel Alliance’s Starfighter designed for long missions and intense battles, was unveiled to the public on December 1 at SM Seaside’s Cube Wing and will be open to the public until January 21, 2018.

For fans to feel how it is like to be in the Star Wars universe, SM cinema is bringing “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” in IMAX where viewers can take their experience to the next realm with its vivid 3D colors and effects.

The next thing you know, you might be traveling the galaxy in a span of hours.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi opens in all SM Cinemas starting December 13 at 5 PM.

For more information, you can log on to www.smcinema.com or follow SM_Cinema on Instagram and /SMCinema on Facebook. /PR