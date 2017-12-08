1,000 Rupinta supporters attend his funeral Mass

About a thousand supporters of Ermita Barangay Captain Felicisimo “Imok” Rupinta attended the Funeral Mass this afternoon, wearing the colors of mourning to show their indignation over his death .

Mostly in black and white shirts, the supporters also carried streamers and placards demanding justice for the killing of Rupinta, who was ambushed and killed in Liloan town on November 23.

The Funeral Mass was held at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Parish-Recoletos on Magallanes St. corner Leon Kilat St. in Barangay Ermita, Cebu City.

Inspector Jacinto Madal Jr., chief of Carbon Police Station, said no untoward incidents were recorded during the Mass for the late Ermita captain.

“So far peaceful ra man and estimated crowd is about 1000 with no untoward incidents recorded,” said Mandal.

After the Mass, a funeral procession will follow, bringing Rupinta’s remains to the Queen City Memorial Garden in A. Soriano Avenue, Cebu City, where he will be laid to rest.