Suppressing insurgency tops new Centcom chief’s to do list

The Armed Forces of the Philippines-Central Command (AFP – Centcom) has a new acting commander.

Major Gen. Paul Atal took over as Centccom chief from Lt. Gen. Oscar Lactao during a turnover ceremony at the Centcom headquarters on Friday.

Lactao, who will turn 56 on December 11, will retire after serving the AFP for nearly four decades.

Atal, during his speech at the turnover ceremony, said he would prioritize suppressing insurgency in the region by strengthening counter-insurgency programs and operations in the region.

ADVERTISEMENT

Atal also encouraged rebels and outlaws to come back as law-abiding citizens amid President Rodrigo Duterte’s proclamation to brand the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army as terrorist organization.

“Come back to the folds of the law, and (instead) serve the country well to achieve true lasting peace,” he said.

Also present during the ceremony were former Centcom commander Raul Del Rosario; Bohol Gov. Edgar Chato, Presidential Assistant for the Visayas Michael Lloyd Dino, and AFP Chief of Staff Gen. Rey Leonardo Guerrero, who was the guest speaker of the event.

Guerrero, who lauded Lactao for his four decades of service to the AFP, also assured Centcom soldiers and workers that they were in good hands with Atal at the helm.

“Good luck, Major Gen. Atal … Centcom will remain relevant in the pursuit of our vision. Your new commander is a very well-seasoned officer, a competent and professional leader,” said Guerrero.

Atal was the former chief of the 5th Infantry Division of Northern Luzon.