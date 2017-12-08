Powerhouse UC sweeps table tennis

THE University of Cebu reaffirmed its status as a table tennis powerhouse by sweeping all four gold medals disputed in table tennis in the 2nd Asia Pacific University Games (APUG) which closed yesterday at the Robinsons Galleria Cebu.

After defending their mixed team title on Thursday against Malaysia’s Universiti Teknologi-Mara (UiTM) and the Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U), the Webmasters remained merciless in the individual events by sweeping the men’s and women’s singles and mixed doubles crowns.

Yesterday, UC’s Athena Comaingking nipped teammate Diana Oliverio in five grueling sets, 4-11, 11-5, 13-11, 5-11, 12-10 for the women’s singles title.

On the other hand, her teammate Glendo Nayre topped the men’s singles by sweeping the single round robin series, 2-0 against Fausto Zeus Comaingking and John Vincent Cabaluna.

Nayre and Oliverio then combined forces to win the mixed doubles trophy against UiTM’s Syazwan Bin Saufi and Norhidayah Binti Yusof, 11-5, 6-11, 11-8, 11-6.

Fausto Zeus and Lezlie Agbon finished third in mixed doubles after outplaying Naimah Binti Mohamad Salleh and Mohamad Hakim Bin Kasim of UiTM, 11-8, 11-6, 6-11, 13-11.

The 19 year old Athena said it was a pleasant experience to compete once again in APUG as she credited “constant training” and “time management” as her keys to winning.

“My coaches encouraged me to train really hard because there are many competitions ahead,” said Comaingking, currently a fourth year Civil Engineering student.