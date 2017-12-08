Malaysians rule APUG badminton

Malaysian badminton players represented by the Universiti Teknologi-Mara (UiTM) underscored their country’s overpowering strength in the sport by winning four of five titles at yesterday’s close of the 2nd Asia Pacific University Games (APUG) 2017 Badminton Tournament at the Racquetzone Badminton Courts in Banilad.

Only Alfred Armamento and Peter Jester Almirol of University of San Jose- Recoletos (USJ-R) were able break the Malaysian juggernaut as the power-smashing pair took home the men’s doubles crown against the Malaysain duo.

UiTM’s Nik Ahmad Azfar Bin Nik Mazlan and Nur Adilah Syafiqah Binti Adiman won the Mixed Doubles category in one of two finals matches held yesterday. The UiTM pair crushed University of Cebu’s (UC) Christian Urot and Allinette Rojas.

The Malaysian delegates for badminton also collected titles in Men’s Singles, Women’s Singles, Women’s Doubles and Mixed Doubles.

The Philippines and Malaysia are the only countries who were able to compete in this year’s APUG represented by three collegiate schools namedly USJ-R and UC of the Philippines and UiTM the Malaysian representative.

In the Men’s Singles, Steve Robert of UiTM beat Arch Angelo Ouano in the final. Another USJ-R bet, Kent Cabural finished third.

In the Women’s Singles, Nurul Syuhaidah Norazmi (UiTM) beat compatriot Nur Adilah Syafiqah Binti Adiman for the gold while Almary Ybañez of UC finished third.

In Women’s Doubles, Nurul Syuhaidah Norazmi and Nur Adilah Syafiqah Binti Adiman (UiTM) toppled Charmaine Villa and Kim Soon of USJ-R in the final while Elloise Marie Canillo and Nester Tapales of UC took second runners-up honors.

Malaysia is a world badminton superpower with Rio Olympics silver medallist Lee Chong Wei once ranked the No. 1 player in the world.

During the 1st APUG back in 2015, Malaysia swept all five titles at stake in the event held at the Metrosports Badminton Club in Lahug.