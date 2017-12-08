Search for article

Hope run unfolds today at 4am

SHARES:

10:46 PM December 8th, 2017

Recommended
By: Glendale G. Rosal, December 8th, 2017 10:46 PM

AROUND a thousand runners will answer the starting gun early today in the “Hope: Run For Children With Special Needs” Cebu leg at the Cebu Business Park.

The running event which will feature 1.5-kilometer, 3k,5k,10k and 21k distances is aiming to raise funds to support the Kids Hope Foundation which has a program that supports children with special needs.

Gun start is 4 a.m for the 21k followed by the shorter distances.

Kids Hope Foundation is a non-profit organization committed to providing assistance to indigent families with children with special needs whose ages ranged from three to eight years old. It is founded by Aileen Ang.

The race is non-competitive but the organizers will still recognize the top runners in each distances with finishers medals.

Disclaimer: Comments do not represent the views of INQUIRER.net. We reserve the right to exclude comments which are inconsistent with our editorial standards. FULL DISCLAIMER

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.