Hope run unfolds today at 4am

AROUND a thousand runners will answer the starting gun early today in the “Hope: Run For Children With Special Needs” Cebu leg at the Cebu Business Park.

The running event which will feature 1.5-kilometer, 3k,5k,10k and 21k distances is aiming to raise funds to support the Kids Hope Foundation which has a program that supports children with special needs.

Gun start is 4 a.m for the 21k followed by the shorter distances.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kids Hope Foundation is a non-profit organization committed to providing assistance to indigent families with children with special needs whose ages ranged from three to eight years old. It is founded by Aileen Ang.

The race is non-competitive but the organizers will still recognize the top runners in each distances with finishers medals.