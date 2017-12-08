SWU beach spikers go for 5-0 in Cesafi

THE Southwestern Univiersity- Phinma (SWU) look to keep their win streak alive today at the resumption of the 2017 Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) Beach Volleyball Tournament in the Fort San Pedro sand courts.

SWU head coach Dave Arreza shared some key preparations for the match. “Paningkamotan lang gihapon namo, mao bitaw nga puli-puli ang 3 ka players aron ug naay mga di maayo na panghitabo, maka-cope up ra sila.”

The 4-0 Cobras go up against a feisty University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) squad in the boys action while the Cebu Institute of Technology- University (CIT-U) and Don Bosco Technological Center (DBTC) battle it out for their first win of the tournament.

Other notable matches include last year’s mens finalists University of the Visayas (UV) and University of San Jose- Recoletos (USJ-R) and the University of Cebu (UC) against USJ-R in the women’s division.

Morning games start at 7:30 while afternoon matches commence at 1 p.m.