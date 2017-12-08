MINGLA LEADS 1-0

Down by four with nine seconds left, Minglanilla Archangels make miracle

Left-handed forward Lyle Eredera hit a clutch triple and Cristian Castro calmly sank two pressure-packed free-throws with two seconds remaining to lift the Minglanilla Archangels to a miraculous, 71-70 win over the San Fernando Spartans Thursday night, in Game 1 of the Samsam Gullas Cup 2017 at the jampacked Minglanilla Sports Complex.

Things looked bleak for the Archangels, who had possession but were down by four, 60-77, with nine seconds left. However, they caught a break as San Fernando’s bench inexplicably called a timeout, giving Minglanilla an opportunity to draw up a well-designed inbounds play.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Archangels quickly took advantage as the ball made its way to Eredera who rose up from the right wing and rattled one from downtown to trim the deficit to one, 69-70, seven seconds left in the game.

With no more timeouts remaining, San Fernando got the ball to Jhonson Saramosing who threw an errant outlet pass. In the ensuing chase for the looseball, San Fernando was called for a pushing foul with two seconds left.

With San Fernando already in the penalty situation, Castro strode to the line and cooly made both to put Minglanilla in front, 71-70.

The Spartans had one last shot to nab the win but Shaun Toquero’s heave from midcourt fell short as time expired, to give the Archangels the rousing victory.

Eredera finished with a huge double-double of 22 points and 16 rebounds. Edriane Laspuna added 15 points and eight boards while wonderboy guard Steve Nash Enriquez had an off night and had just 13 points on 6-of-18 shooting from the field.

The Rookie of the Year and Mythical Five awardee however, had five rebounds, three assists and five steals.

Jhon Soreso led the way for San Fernando with 17 points while Toquero finished with 14. Saramosing, a Mythical Five member, had just 13 and turned the ball over a whopping eight times.

Minglanilla was gunning for a sweep in Game 2, which was being played over at the San Fernando Sports Complex as of press time.