Danao gun maker arrested

Police arrested a maker of paltik (improvised) guns at his home in Danao City on Saturday morning.

The suspect identified as Diocoro Mainit in Barangay Suba, Danao City yielded two loaded pistols and one 9mm “Black Widow” gun.

Supt. Joie Yape, chief of the Provincial Intelligence Branch, said Mainit allegedly distributes unlicensed firearms in Ozamiz City and Marawi City.

He said Mainit made the 21 guns that were seized by the Cebu Port Authority Police last November. Mainit is now detained at the PIB stockade pending the filing of charges against him.