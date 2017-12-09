2023 Fiba World Cup in PH

BASKETBALL is home.

The Philippines has been awarded the hosting rights to the 2023 Fiba World Cup.

The Philippines on Saturday presented a three-nation bid with Japan and Indonesia before the Fiba Central Board at the Fiba headquarters in Mies, Switzerland.

Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas chairman emeritus Manny V. Pangilinan led the 20-minute presentation and speakers for the three-nation consortium.

The 2023 hosting atoned for the failed bid in 2015, where Fiba gave the nod to China as the stage for the 2019 World Cup.

In winning the bid, the Philippines, Indonesia and Japan earned outright slots to the 2023 World Cup, which is also a qualifying tournament for the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

Half of the 32 qualifying matches will be played in Manila while the other half will be held in Jakarta, Indonesia and Okinawa, Japan. Then, the knockout stage beginning the quarterfinals will all be staged in the Philippines.