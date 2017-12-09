USJ-R on a roll in Cesafi beach volleyball

THE UNIVERSITY of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars bagged three wins in the ongoing Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) beach volleyball tournament yesterday at the Fort San Pedro sand court.

Leading the winning spree for USJ-R was its women’s team, which chalked up a lopsided win over the University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters, 21-10, 21-7.

The Jaguars’ girls team also scored a lopsided win by crushing the University of San Carlos (USC), 21-16, 21-4, while their boys team won over Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC), 21-18,21-12.

But the defending men’s division champion University of the Visayas (UV) prevented the Jaguars from sweeping all of their matches yesterday, beating the latter, 21-14, 21-15.

The Webmasters, meanwhile, saw its girls and boys team score two wins against Cebu Eastern College (CEC), 21-16,21-17, and Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U), 21-12, 21-15.

UC is the defending boys champion.

In other boys’ games, the University of San Carlos (USC) edged Don Bosco Technical College (DBTC), 21-15, 21-19, while Southwestern University-Phinma (SWU-Phinma) escaped the University of Southern Philippines-Foundation (USP-F), 14-21, 21-17, 15-12.

The preliminary round of the Cesafi beach volleyball tournament will continue today at the same venue starting at 7:30 a.m.