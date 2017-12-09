Cebuana Wong helps Ateneo claw back to beat Creamline

Cebuana setter Deanna Wong is showing off the skills that makes her one of the most promising volleybelles in the Ateneo de Manila University Lady Eagles lineup.

The 19-year-old Wong helped the Lady Eagles claw back from a 0-2 deficit and beat the Alyssa Valdez-led Creamline Cool Smashers, 22-25, 16-25, 25-21, 25-20, 15-13, yesterday in the Stars and Spikes Invitational Volleyball Tournament at the packed University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Basak Coliseum.

Wong and Ponggay Gaston connived in a game-winning defensive stop in the fifth set that completed Ateneo’s amazing fightback against the pro squad that also featured Jia Morado.

ADVERTISEMENT

The former St. Theresa’s College and USJ-R volleybelle Wong played heavy minutes, setting her teammates up well all-game long that led to crucial points. The 5-foot-8 setter also came up huge on the defensive end, blocking some attacks with the biggest one coming the final play against a Rosemarie Vargas spike that won the game.

It was an impressive performance for Wong, who is expected to fill in the spot vacated by former UAAP best setter Jia Morado in Ateneo’s upcoming stint in Season 80.

Creamline, a team competing in the Premier Volleyball League, banked on the fan-favorite Valdez and Vargas to take a 2-0 lead in the game that started a bit late due to spectators who started entering the court when both teams arrived.

Both teams will meet again today at the fully air conditioned venue starting at 2 p.m.

A preliminary game between the men’s teams of Southwestern University and and USJ-R will serve as the curtain raiser at 12 noon.