USC crushes China squad by 109 points

THE UNIVERSITY of San Carlos Warriors racked up their second win in a row with a 109-point shellacking of the Jiangxi Provincial Pingxiang Experimental School, 141-32, in the Asia Pacific University Games 2017 at the Cebu Coliseum.

The win gave USC a 2-1 win-loss record to remain in contention for one of the two finals seats.

USC was led by the 18 points apiece of Cesafi Mythical Five forward John Reel Saycon, Kent Cabanog and Leo Labiste. Victor Rabat tallied 17 while Froilan Mangubat added 16.

Mangubat sparked the early breakaway as he fired in four triples in the first while Saycon and Cabanog scored at will to help USC post a 39-11 lead after the first 10 minutes of action.

Things went from bad to worse for the visiting squad from China as the Warriors poured it on some more in the second, with Rabat scoring 15 to fuel USC’s 39-point output. The team from China, meanwhile, could only muster four points during that stretch and trailed 78-15 at halftime.

Jiangxi Provincial Pingxiang Experimental School, however, finally broke into the win column after they edged Malaysia Universiti Teknologi MARA, 68-66, in a game that was held at the University of Southern Philippines Foundation gym in Lahug.

Zhou Xiaoyang spearheaded the Chinese’s charge to victory with a whopping 32 points. They improved to 1-3 while the Malaysian squad dropped to 0-4.