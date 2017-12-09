DBTC, STC win titles in Puma tilt

HOST team Don Bosco Technical College (DBTC) and St. Theresa’s College (STC) took home multiple titles in the 1st PUMA Se7ens Football Cup 2017 yesterday at DBTC football field.DBTC teams were hailed champions in the 7-Under, 9-Under, 11-Under and Boys 15 age groups.STC, on the other hand, dominated the girls’ division ruling the Under-19 and Under-15 categories.

Don Bosco Mandaluyong defeated DB Lawaan, 4-0, to bag the 7-Under title. DB Labangon defeated DB Legazpi, 2-1, for the U9 crown while DB Dalaguete won against Springdale Titans-B, 1-0, for the title in the U11 division. DB Parañaque defeated DB Batulao, 2-1, to secure the B15 crown.

In the girls’ competition, STC-B triumphed over Valiente FC, 1-0, to bag the U19 title. STC also trampled King Forest FC, 1-0, to lord it over the U15 division.

Don Bosco, Ateneo, University of San Jose- Recoletos, Ondo Espresso FC, Masbate Ikthus FC and Southwestern University (SWU) Kicking Cobras competed in the boys division.

Masbate Ikthus FC, STC, Valiente FC, Abellana, Reunited FC, Don Bosco, Magis Lady Eagles, Balamban Antik and King Forest FC were the competitors in the girls’ division.Action in the Men’s Open, Women’s Open, 35 Above, Boys 19 and Corporate categories will be held today at the same venue.