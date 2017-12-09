Spartans hold Enriquez scoreless, rout Archangels in Game 2

THE SAN Fernando Spartans put the clamps down on Minglanilla’s wonderboy Steve Nash Enriquez to come away with an 86-63 victory over the Archangels, and tie the championship series in the Samsam Gullas Cup 2017 at 1-1 on Friday night at the San Fernando Sports Complex.

With San Fernando’s defense keyed on the 15-year old prodigy, Enriquez failed to get his rhythm and finished scoreless. He also had two rebounds, three steals but turned the ball over four times.

In contrast, San Fernando standout Jhonson Saramosing was on fire as he led the Spartans with 26 points, making 11 of his 19 attempts from the field including four from beyond the arc. He also had nine rebounds, four steals, three assists and two blocked shots.

Jimwell Bolo also fared well for San Fernando with 14 points, five boards and five assists while Shaun Toquero added 13 points, spiked by three triples.

The Spartans burst right out of the game and led, 25-15, and pushed the advantage to 44-33 at halftime.

It was towards the end of the third when San Fernando started to pull away as they swished three straight triples – one from Saramosing and two from Toquero – to head to the fourth on top, 62-47.

Two more triples early in the fourth from Bolo and Toquero established San Fernando’s largest lead of the game at 22, 74-52.

The deciding Game Three will be on Sunday night at the Minglanilla Sports Complex.