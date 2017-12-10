Search for article

Boy in critical condition after being shot by brother

By:

@cebudailynews

05:46 PM December 10th, 2017

By: Rene Alima, December 10th, 2017 05:46 PM

A 16-year-old boy remains in critical condition after he was accidentally shot by his younger brother who played with a locally made revolver at Sitio Japitan Barangay Don Pedro Bogo City at 9 pm last Saturday.

SPO1 Alex Camelo Villacrusis of the Bogo City police said the boys attended a relative’s birthday celebration in the area and are from Mandaue City.

The boy was first brought to the Bogo City provincial hospital then later transferred to a Cebu City hospital.

His 14-year-old brother was taken into custody by social workers. The gun owned by one of the boys’ uncle was taken by police for evidence.

 

