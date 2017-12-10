Party drugs in CV cops’ sights

POLICE will intensify monitoring the distribution of “party drugs” in Central Visayas.

Senior Supt. Jonathan Cabal, Regional Intelligence Division in Central Visayas (RID-7) chief, said they would intensify monitoring the distribution of party drugs, especially since this is the order of Chief Supt. Mario Espino, the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) chief.

Cabal said that, like the distribution of shabu they would also work harder to monitor the distribution of party drugs in the region.

Cabal said party drugs, which are drugs distributed during parties, would enhance all senses of a person taking this drugs and that would include the sexual urges of a person.

According to a report from the Philippine Drugs Enforcement Agency (PDEA), the commonly distributed party drug as of 2012 was ecstasy (methylenedioxymethamphetamine).

According to the PDEA, this time, however, aside from ecstasy; the party drug of choice is a mixture of shabu (crystal meth), ecstasy and viagra, that are meant to heighten the senses, especially sexual urges.

Cabal, however, admitted that the task of monitoring these drugs would be difficult especially since the distribution of these drugs usually take place in high end clubs.

“Silent siya (the distribution). Masyadong discreet hindi madaling mapenetrate yung mga high end clubs and subdivisions (The distribution of these drugs is done discreetly. It would be difficult to penetrate these high-end clubs and subdivisions),” Cabal said.

Aside from that, these drugs are also distributed online.

“May mga nagdidistribute dito through cyber space. Mahirap talaga siya, but we will take the challenge (There are those who distribute these drugs through cyber space. It is really difficult to monitor, but we will take the challenge),” Cabal said.

He also said that they could stop the proliferation of these drugs in the region through the collective effort of the community and all stakeholders, especially during this holiday season and the upcoming Sinulog festival.