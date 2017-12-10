Don Bosco Alumni rules Men’s Open

DON BOSCO Technical College (DBTC) Alumni emerged as Men’s Open champions in the 1st PUMA SE7ENS Football Cup after beating Erco FC, 1-0, yesterday at the DBTC football field.

After both teams went scoreless in regulation, Kerr Agot of DBTC finally broke the scoring drought in extra time to give DBTC the win and the crown.

The champions of the other categories were Boborge FC (Women’s Open), Erco FC (35 above), DB Tondo (Boys 19), DB Pasil (Boys 17), DB Borongan (Boys 13), and Knowles FC (Corporate).

ADVERTISEMENT

The champions will be given the chance to compete against other champs from the other PUMA Se7ns legs in Manila on January 2018

Meanwhile, organizers were delighted with the outcome of the event and are thinking of holding the tournament on a regular basis.

“I’m happy to share that the event has been very much successful,” said Joemar Moscaya, the PR and Marketing Consultant of Cougar Athletic Trends Inc., (CATS). “We are hoping that we can hold this event annually.”

Moscaya also shared how the founder of BRO Nationals FC, Keith Buyco and the coach of DBTC FC and Erco FC Coach, Glenn Ramos helped him throughout the event.