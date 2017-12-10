Wong says playing in Cebu was a ‘heartfelt experience’

Despite losing to Creamline in the last day of the highly successful Stars and Spikes Invitational Tournament, Cebuana Deanna Wong of the Ateneo Lady Eagles still enjoyed every moment she had in her brief stint back home.

The UAAP powerhouse Lady Eagles failed to make it two straight wins against Creamline, the squad from the Premier Volleyball League (PVL), losing to the pros, 17-25, 25-22, 23-25, 10-25, Sunday night at the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Basak Coliseum.

Ateneo escaped with a five-set thriller against Creamline on Saturday, but the Cool Smashers were bent on exacting revenge against the collegiate squad.

The 19-year-old Wong, who once played for USJ-R before making the leap to the UAAP, directed Ateneo’s offense well the entire game but couldn’t lift her team past the veteran-laden pro squad that is headed by crowd-favorite Alyssa Valdez.

Still, Wong treasured every single minute she played in front of her hometown.

“It was a heartfelt experience,” Wong told Cebu Daily News. “Being home and playing in my alma mater felt like I was playing in high school. It felt great.”

The Cebuano volleyball fans made the experience more memorable for Wong. Both game days saw the VIP and lower box filled with spectators.

“The fans were amazing. For their support, for them having to watch despite their busy schedule. We’re thankful for having such fans and hope they will continue to be with us through our journey,” Wong added.

Even Valdez, the former Ateneo star who is the face of the country’s volleyball scene, was delighted with the outcome of the two-day spectacle.

“I’m just happy we played here in Cebu and I hope we can come back here again,” she said.