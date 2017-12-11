Talisay stabbing suspect hunted

Police are looking for a 32-year-old man, who is the suspect in a stabbing of a 30-year-old hollow block maker on Sunday dawn.

Talisay City police said they were trying to find Eric Butcher of Mananga 2, Barangay Lawaan after he was identified by Herbert Caridad of Sitio Kasagingan, Barangay Lawaan as the one who stabbed him in the back in Barangay Lawaan.

Investigation showed that Caridad was walking along the road at dawn when Butcher suddenly appeared from behind and allegedly stabbed Caridad in the back.

Butcher fled after the attack while Caridad was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

Police said that they were looking at personal grudge as the motive in the attack.