Naga Mayor Chiong and Rep. Samsam Gullas back DPWH’s Expressway proposal

Key public officials from the 1st District of Cebu backed the proposal of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) to construct an 74-kilometer Metro Cebu Expressway from Naga City to Danao City.

Incumbent Naga City Mayor Kristine Vanessa Chiong, in a text message, welcomed the project proposal.

“It’s a welcome development to ease the worsening traffic in the South of Cebu and hopefully this will also pave way for more businesses to invest here in Naga City,” said Chiong.

She also urged proponents to fasttrack its implementation.

Cebu 1st District Rep. Gerald Anthony “Samsam” Gullas also said the project will help ease traffic congestion in his district which composed of the cities of Talisay, Naga and Carcar, and the towns of San Fernando, Minglanilla, and Sibonga.