Daanbantayan Submits List of Dengvaxia Recipients

While the Provincial Board (PB) has yet to create a resolution compelling mayors to submit the list of Dengvaxia recipients in their towns or cities, Daanbantayan Mayor Vicente Loot visited the Capitol today and submitted a list of Dengvaxia recipients from Daanbantayan.

Loot told members of the media that their municipal health office has identified more than 100 children who were injected with the controversial Dengvaxia shots.

“We are also asking help from the PHO (Provincial Health Office) to determine who among the children had a history of dengue,” said Loot.

He added that the list also contained other information about the Dengvaxia children.

Loot said so far, there were no cases of children infected with Dengue virus after they took the Dengvaxia shots in the town of Daanbantayan.