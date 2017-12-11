Police chiefs in CV to address crowd during dawn Masses

DON’T be surprised if you see your chiefs of police occupy the church pulpit before or after the misa de gallo or dawn Masses that is scheduled to start on Saturday to address the crowd.

Supt. Reyman Tolentin, information officer of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7), said the plan is seen as an opportunity for police officials to speak to people under their areas of responsibility and remind them to be security conscious during the holidays.

Tolentin said PRO-7 Director Jose Mario Espino came up with the idea “to show to the public that our cops are seriously leading and doing their job in maintaining peace and order (in Central Visayas).”

However, Tolentin said, they are still trying to finalize the mechanics on how to go about Espino’s proposal which the police director wanted implemented in different parishes in the region.

Meanwhile, security preparation are already in place for the dawn Masses that will start on Saturday.

Tolentin said they are setting up police assistance centers in all parishes in Central Visayas to attend to the people’s need.

“Every parish will be monitored by our policemen,” Tolentin added.