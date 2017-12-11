LPA to bring rains in Visayas — Pagasa

BRACE for a rainy week as the low pressure area (LPA) nears the Hinatuan Island in Surago del Sur.

Engineer Al Quiblat of the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Service Administration (Pagasa) Mactan is asking Cebuanos to be cautious of the possibility of flooding and landslides.

“Sa pagka karon daku ug change nga mahimo nga bagyo in the next 24 to 36 hours (There is big possibility that the LPA will develop into typhoon in the next 24 to 36 hours),” he said in an interview with ABS-CBN.

Pagasa’s 4 p.m. advisory said the LPA is now located around 560 kilometers east of Hinatuan Island, Surigao del Sur.

Quiblat said the weather disturbance is expected to move closer to the Visayas on Wednesday.

But he said there is very minimal possibility for the LPA to make a landfall.

Still, Quiblat said, the weather disturbance is expected to bring rains and wind of at least 30 kilometers per hour (kph) until Friday, especially in Eastern Visayas provinces.

Meanwhile, Quiblat is asking Cebuanos not to believe reports circulating on social media on the possibility of another super typhoon in the Visayas before the year ends.

He is asking people to “verify only with Pagasa” to prevent unnecessary scare.