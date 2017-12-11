CPDRC officials to implement ‘no gifts’ policy on Christmas Day

No gifts please.

Visitors who plan to visit family members and friends now detained at the Cebu Provincial Rehabilitation and Detention Center (CPDRC) on Christmas Day are discouraged from bringing gifts inside the facility.

Acting Jail Warden Audesti Miguel said the prohibition is expected to deter the entry of contraband into the provincial jail.

“The prime concern is on security. We do not want contraband items to get in (the jail) that easily. We’re still trying to come up with procedures (on how to implement the no gifts policy) but as much as possible, I suggest the visitors to just bring themselves,” said Miguel.

Miguel said they are also considering the possibility of prohibiting visitors from bringing food inside the jail.

Instead, they are looking at the possibility of making the inmates prepare the meals that they will share with their visitors on December 25 and 26.

Miguel said inmates, through their cooperative that manages the jail’s bakery, can spend on the meals that they will prepare.

This way, everyone will get to eat the same meals regardless of their social standing, he said.

“Since inmates have their own capabilities to celebrate, why not celebrate in the true spirit of Christmas wherein there’s no distinction between the rich and the poor? They themselves would prepare (their meals) and not require people coming in to visit them to bring something for them,” Miguel said.

The Cebu provincial government and jail officials have declared December 25 and 26 as family day at the provincial jail.

Families and friends are allowed entry into the facility from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. to spend the day with detainees.

Each of the jail’s 3, 800 detainees will be allowed three visitors.

Miguel said they are closely working with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) and the Philippine National Police (PNP) in preparing jail security measures that they will implement then.

Final arrangements will be known during the next department heads meeting at capitol on Monday.

But this early, Miguel’s plan already has the support of Cebu Governor Hilario Davide III.