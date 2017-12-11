Search for article

Capitol to help Daanbantayan Sinulog contingent

10:45 PM December 11th, 2017

Daanbantayan’s Tribu Kandaya intends to regale Cebuanos with a great performance in the Free Interpretation Category of Sinulog 2018, but in order to do so, they will need the financial support of the Cebu provincial government.
CEBU Gov. Hilario Davide III has approved the request of Daanbantayan Mayor Vicente Loot for Capitol to help fund the town\’s Tribu Kandaya Sinulog contingent.

But instead of the P500,000 initially requested by Loot, the provincial government will provide half the amount or P250,000.

Tribu Kandaya will compete under the Free Interpretation Category of Sinulog 2018.

Loot, in an interview, said they sought the governor’s help after assessing that current funds were not enough to cover the costs needed to mount the town’s Sinulog performance.

Daanbantayan traditionally spends more than P1 million to send participants to compete in the Sinulog grand parade.

“We’re aspiring to bring back the old glory in which Daanbantayan is known for. We’re here to ask help from the governor because we cannot do it all alone, and we’re also representing the province of Cebu,” said Loot.

Daanbantayan’s most recent feat was in Sinulog 2015 when elementary students from Maya Elementary School bagged fifth place, and received P50,000 as cash prize.

Davide assured that Capitol was willing to help any local government unit (LGU) which needed assistance for Sinulog.

“Why not? Tuburan asked before,” added Davide.

In 2014, Tuburan Mayor Democrito Diamante also sought financial assistance from the provincial government after the town’s expenses for their Sinulog contingent reached about P4 million.

