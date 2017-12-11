Fast implementation of Expressway project urged

FAST-TRACK the implementation of the P50-billion Metro Cebu Expressway project, which will traverse Naga City in southern Cebu to Danao City in northern Cebu, as this will ease traffic in Metro Cebu.

Incumbent Naga City Mayor Kristine Vanessa Chiong made this appeal as she and several local government officials welcomed the plan of the Department of Public Works and Highways in Central Visayas (DPWH-7) to start the project by next year.

Chiong, in a text message sent to Cebu Daily News yesterday, said the project would not only decongest traffic, particularly in the southern portion of Metro Cebu in which Naga City is included, but it would also foster growth in their city’s business sector.

“It’s a welcome development to ease the worsening traffic in the South of Cebu, and hopefully this will also pave way for more businesses to invest here in Naga City. … It’s definitely good for Naga and the Nagahanons,” said Chiong.

The project was proposed last May, but on Sunday, engineers from DPWH-7 announced that its implementation is expected to start next year. The Expressway project was designed to shorten the usual travel time between the two cities from three hours to one hour only.

The DPWH-7 engineers also hoped that the project would be completed before the term of President Rodrigo Duterte would end on 2022.

Big help

Gov. Hilario Davide III said that the proposed project would serve as a big help to solve the growing traffic problem in Metro Cebu.

“Maayo na (That’s great). And (good thing) that it will be materialized because if it does, I think that would really cut travel time (from Naga to Danao), and will ease traffic particularly in the (outskirts) of Metro Cebu. We welcome that,” said Davide.

Looking forward

Cebu’s 1st District Rep. Gerald Anthony “Samsam” Gullas said he is looking forward for the project to come into fruition.

“We are looking forward to this project, and (together) with Talisay-Minglanilla-Naga Coastal Road, it will surely help the traffic situation in my district,” said Gullas.

Last June, the DPWH-7 also announced its plans to construct the P16-billion Bypass Road that will traverse across the coastal barangays (villages) of Talisay City, Minglanilla and Naga City. It was intended to ease the now-growing vehicular volume in the southern portions of Metro Cebu.

The project, whose funds will be sourced from the national government, is currently pending review from the National Economic and Development Authority (Neda).

The unveiling of the Bypass Road came a month after DPWH Secretary Mark Villar announced the implementation of the Metro Cebu Expressway on May, and whose feasibility studies for the project had been completed earlier this year.

Villar expressed optimism that the Expressway would be finished before the end of President Duterte’s term in 2022.

Consultations

Meanwhile, Cebu City barangay officials said that the initial consultations were already done regarding the implementation of Metro Cebu Expressway project.

According to Association of Barangay Councils (ABC) President Philip Zafra, the DPWH-7 already met with some barangay officials and representatives earlier this year regarding the project which is expected to start by next year.

“There was already initial consultation and the identification of the area. This is similar to the transaxial project of the province although it is shorter,” Zafra said.

He added that they were told by DPWH-7 officials that the alignment of the expressway are mostly located in the mountainous areas of the barangays in Cebu City.

Zafra, who is the barangay captain of Tisa, said this is a welcome development as development could be diverted in the mountain barangays.

It is also easier in Cebu City considering that the city government has already done several road opening and road improvements in the mountain barangays.

“This will pass through the mountain sitios of Tisa. This is indeed a good news to address the nagging problem of street congestion and traffic. People are longing for this,” he said.

Lower cost

The expressway project, which is expected by DPWH-7 officials to cost lower at around P20 billion, is expected to cut travel time fro Naga City to Danao City to only one hour compared to the usual three hours.

DPWH-7 planning division head Engr. Nonato Paylado said that an initial P300-million allocation has been included in their budget for 2018.

The amount will be used for both initial civil works and right of way acquisition for segment 3 of the project which will be from Naga City to Minglanilla town.

Although he did not divulge details, Paylado confirmed that the alignment of the expressway is mostly located along mountain slopes and within mountain barangays.

“There is a proposal of a tunnel but not final yet. It is along the section somewhere in the mountain barangay of Cebu City. That is all for now,” he said.

For his part, Zafra said the barangay officials of the city who attended the consultation were also supportive of the project which is envisioned by the DPWH to be finished before the term of President Rodrigo Duterte ends on 2022.

Personally, Zafra said the project will also be beneficial since it would also cut his travel time from Barangay Tisa going to his home in Consolacion town.