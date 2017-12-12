Baker arrested in Catmon over unlicensed firearms

A baker was arrested in Catmon town for allegedly possessing unlicensed firearms.

Around 6 a.m. today, the combined elements from the Provincial Intelligence Branch (PIB), Provincial Public Safety Company (PPSC), Special Weapons and Tactic (SWAT) of Cebu Provincial Police office and Catmon Police Station led by Supt. Joie Yape Jr. raided the house of Marlon Bostanas, based on a search warrant issued by Judge Jerry Dicdican of the Regional Trial Court branch 25 of Danao City for alleged violation of Republic Act 10591, otherwise known as the “Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act.”

One 38 revolver, a 45 caliber gun, one KG 9, a Magnum 22 rifle with a telescope, and assorted ammunition were confiscated from the suspect during the raid.