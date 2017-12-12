WATCH: PRO-7 welcomes 50k reward offered by Tomas

The Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) welcomes Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña’s move to give P50,000 reward to the cops who can kill criminals in legal operations.

Supt. Reyman Tolentin, Information Officer of PRO-7 said the cash reward is a big help to the police.

Tolentin said the cash reward will be used as financial assistance for policeman who will be facing a string of cases for neutralizing suspected criminals.

Tolentin assured that with or without the reward, the police will still follow the rules of engagement.