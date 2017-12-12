Additional security for provincial jail

ABOUT 39 personnel will be added to the Cebu Provincial Detention and Rehabilitation Center (CPDRC) on Dec. 25 and 26 to augment security as an estimated 9,000 persons are expected to visit the inmates.

Bhobby Nacorda, Provincial Human Resources and Management Office chief, said 15 out of the 39 were already hired last week.

He said he suggested to the CPDRC administration they should not permit their staff members to take a leave on the scheduled dates as much as possible.

“We will have to discuss that with CPDRC deputy warden Audesti Miguel but that’s our suggestion for now,” Nacorda said. There are 150 workers, including jail guards, assigned at CPDRC.

Each of the nearly 3,800 inmates in CPDRC at Barangay Kalunasan, Cebu City are allowed to entertain at most three visitors.