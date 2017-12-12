Search for article

Anti-trafficking task force set up 

05:28 PM December 12th, 2017

By: Morexette B. Erram, December 12th, 2017 05:28 PM

 

In line with the celebration of the International Day Against Trafficking, the Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Mactan Cebu International Airport Authority (MCIAA) signed an agreement to create an Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking (IACAT) during a ceremony held at Waterfront Hotel in Lapu-Lapu City, Mactan Tuesday.

Cebu City Prosecutor Liceria Rabillas, who sits as the head of the IACAT, said the task force was formed back in 2010.

“The signing is just to formalize everything. It contains the guidlines the future team of IACAT will need to conduct operations,” Rabillas said.

