CUCC year-end race slated this Saturday

THE CEBU United Cycling Club (CUCC) will have its year-end mountain bike race dubbed as “Three Man Team Relay Race” in Talisay City this Saturday.

Right after the 3rd Jodan/Keith DeFiebre Cycling Team XC Mountain Bike Race last Sunday, CUCC will have another set of competition, this time an exclusive 5-kilometer race for the 67 CUCC members.

CUCC head organizer Abs Cinco said the race will be for veteran cyclists.

“Our primary aim is for the veteran bikers, who have never joined competitions, to compete in this race. That’s why we decided to make it a three-man team so that they won’t shy away,” Cinco said.

Members will have a blind pairing, meaning they will draw lots to know which team they will belong to. Riders will grouped to categories A, B and C.

The starting line will be at McDonald’s Lawaan branch while the second rider will wait at the Casamera Subdivision. The third will start at the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology.