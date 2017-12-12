Promising Fil-Jap boxer signs up with ALA Promotions Int’l

Filipino-Japanese amateur standout Go Hosaka will enter the professional boxing scene under the tutelage of the renowned boxing outfit, ALA Promotions International.

This after the 21-year old Hosaka inked a long-term contract with the Cebu-based boxing promotions last month.

Hosaka has an amateur record of 55 wins and 10 defeats in the lightweight division.

ALA Promotions matchmaker Edito Villamor sees a lot of potential in Hosaka.

“He is what we are looking for. He has an outstanding amateur record, and shows a lot of promise,” said Villamor.

For his part, ALA Promotions President/CEO Michael Aldeguer welcomed the development, saying it has always been their mission to help young boxers improve their skills.

“It has always been ALA Promotions’ thrust to elevate Philippine Boxing through showcasing local talent in the international stage. We want to continue doing just that, help these young talents reach their dreams, “ Aldeguer said.

Earlier this year, the Cebu-based promotional organization also signed up Cebuano amateur standout Junrel Jimenez. Other notable Japanese boxers who signed with ALA Promotions International before were world title challenger Ryo Akaho and WBO and IBF world minimumweight champion Katsunari Takayama.

Hosaka, meanwhile, said he is excited to become a professional boxer, especially under the care of ALA Promotions International, which has produced known world champions like three-division world champion Donnie “Ahas” Nietes and IBF light flyweight champion Milan “El Metodico” Melindo.

Incidentally, it was Nietes and Melindo who influenced Hosaka to turn pro and sign with ALA Promotions.

“I see a lot of strong fighters from ALA, and I hope to become one of them,” Hosaka said. “Boxing is my passion and one day I want to be a formidable world champion like my idols Manny Pacquiao and Vasyl Lomachenko. My family and I believe I could achieve my goals through ALA.”

Hosaka has had a decent showing in his amateur days. He was a bronze medalist in both the Asian Boxing Championships in Thailand and AIBA Youth World Boxing Championship in Bulgaria and placed fourth in the Summer Youth Olympics held in Nanjing, China.

His biggest achievement was his gold medal win in the Japan National Boxing Tournament in 2014.

Born to a Filipino mother and Japanese father, Hosaka was raised in Kurume City located in Fukuoka Perfecture, Japan. He was introduced to karate by his father, who happened to be a sensei in the martial art.

Aside from being a bemedalled amateur boxer, Hosaka is also a black belter in karate. He started his amateur boxing career when he was 14 years old.