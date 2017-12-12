Villanueva claims second place in Singapore chess tilt

FILIPINO Fide Master (FM) Nelson Villanueva emerged as co-champion in the Cairnhill Chess Festival 2017– Open Section held over the weekend at the Cairnhill Community Center in Singapore.

In the final round of the 45-minute format tournament, the La Carlota City, Negros Occidental chesser conquered International Master (IM) Tin Jingyao of Singapore. He also subdued IM Jingyao in their Catalan Opening encounter in 34 moves to tally 6.0 points, the same output of Singapore’s IM Kevin Go Wei Ming.

Villanueva’s only setback was against eventual winner Go Wei Ming in Round 4.

The top-seeded Singaporean halved the point with Pok Wern Jian of Malaysia in the final round to match Villanueva’s total but snatched the crown with a superior tiebreak.

IM Go Wei Ming pocketed 700 Singapore dollars plus an elegant trophy while FM Villanueva received 400 SGD plus trophy.

IM Enrique Paciencia and NM Roberto Suelo Jr., of the Philippines downed separate Singaporean foes in the 7th round to earn a share of third place with 5.5 points, the same output of Pok Wern Jian.