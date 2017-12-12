Baby Green Lancers to vie in PSSBC hoopfest

THE reigning Cesafi high school basketball champions University of the Visayas will go up against the very best teams in the country as it competes in the Philippine Secondary Schools Basketball Championship (PSSBC) this Saturday at the SGS Stadium in Quezon City.

UV is the very first team outside of Manila to be invited to the annual high school basketball showcase, which will see four teams from the UAAP and the NCAA, and three squads from the Filipino-Chinese Amateur Athletic Federation (FCAAF) taking part.

Also in the mix are champion squads Far Eastern University, La Salle Greenhills and Chiang Kai Shek College, along with Mapua, Letran, San Beda, University of Santo Tomas, Manila Patriotic School and Hope Christian High School

With the absence of last year’s champion Adamson, Chiang Kai Shek College is favored to bag the crown. The Blue Dragons bowed to the Baby Falcons in a thrilling finals series last year.

Teams are grouped into four and will play a round-robin tournament. The top two teams from each bracket will advance to the quarterfinals.

Group A is composed of FEU, San Beda and Manila Patriotic, while Group B has NU, Letran and CKSC. UST, Mapua and UV are in Group C, while LSGH, Hope Christian and one team comprise Group D.