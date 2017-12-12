ROCKETS ON A ROLL

Houston beats New Orleans Pelicans

130-123 for 10th straight victory

HOUSTON — Clint Capela scored a career-high 28 points, James Harden had 26 points and 17 assists and the Houston Rockets beat the New Orleans Pelicans 130-123 on Monday night for their 10th straight victory.

The game was tied with about three minutes remaining after Harden made two free throws. Those were the first of seven straight points by Harden that put Houston up 124-119 with 1:30 left.

Jrue Holiday then scored for New Orleans, but Harden responded with a 3-pointer. Harden also made two free throws to make it 129-121 with 34 seconds left.

Holiday had a season-high 37 points for the Pelicans. E’Twaun Moore scored career-high 36 points and made six of New Orleans’ franchise-record 18 3-pointers.

BULLS 108,

CELTICS 85

CHICAGO — Nikola Mirotic scored 24 points, Bobby Portis added a career-high 23 and Chicago rolled to its third straight win.

The last-place Bulls built an 18-point lead in the second quarter against the Eastern Conference leaders. When Boston cut it to 12 in the fourth, Chicago pulled away for the runaway victory.

The Celtics played without star guard Kyrie Irving, who was sidelined by bruised left quadriceps.

Before Monday night, Mirotic and Portis had only made headlines together this season for the wrong reasons. Mirotic missed the first 23 games with facial fractures he suffered in a fight at practice with Portis.

Al Horford scored 15 points for Boston.

WARRIORS 111,

TRAIL BLAZERS 104

OAKLAND, Calif. — Kevin Durant had 28 points, nine rebounds, five assists and three blocked shots, leading short-handed Golden State to the victory.

Golden State played without two-time MVP Stephen Curry, who is nursing a sprained right ankle and missed his third straight game. Draymond Green sat out with a sore right shoulder while starting center Zaza Pachulia was sidelined for his second game in a row because of soreness in his left shoulder.

Damian Lillard scored a season-high 39 points for Portland, which has lost five in a row.