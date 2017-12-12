Brace for more rains

BRING raincoats and umbrellas in the next couple of days as the weather bureau has forecast rains in Metro Cebu on Wednesday until Saturday.

Oscar Tabada, Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration-Mactan (Pagasa-Mactan) regional director, said in an ABS-CBN report on Tuesday that occasional heavy rains would be expected in the following days.

Pagasa said that this is because the low pressure area has developed into a tropical depression called Urduja, which was spotted 480 km near northeast of Hinatuan, Surigao del Norte as of 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

Urduja would bring thunderstorms and heavy rains in Mindanao, Mimaropa region and parts of the Visayas. /USC Intern Gavin Michael Cubillo